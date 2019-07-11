Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react after Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce holds meeting with club managing director Lee Charnley

Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley met with Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce on Wednesday night to discuss appointing the 58-year-old as Rafa Benitez’s successor at Saint James’ Park, according to The Sun.

The club want to wrap up a deal for the former Sunderland boss before Saturday, and a lot of Newcastle fans are disappointed with Charnley for opting for Bruce.

The Magpies chief recently just returned to England after spending time in Europe talking with a host of agents and contacts, with the club looking for a manager and players.

Newcastle have seemingly settled for the former Aston Villa boss, and here is how some fans reacted to the decision on Twitter:

Winning the SJP faithful over will be herculean for Bruce, especially given his former affiliation with the Black Cats, and it is safe to say owner Mike Ashley’s managerial decision has further irked the fans.

Newcastle’s pre-season kicks off with the Premier League Asia Trophy next Wednesday when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the winner of the clash will face the winners between Manchester City and West Ham United three days later.

Perhaps, doing the impossible and winning the tournament could be a way for Bruce to extend the olive branch to the angry fans.

