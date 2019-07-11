Newcastle United fans react after Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce holds meeting with club managing director Lee Charnley

Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley met with Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce on Wednesday night to discuss appointing the 58-year-old as Rafa Benitez’s successor at Saint James’ Park, according to The Sun.
The club want to wrap up a deal for the former Sunderland boss before Saturday, and a lot of Newcastle fans are disappointed with Charnley for opting for Bruce.
The Magpies chief recently just returned to England after spending time in Europe talking with a host of agents and contacts, with the club looking for a manager and players.
Newcastle have seemingly settled for the former Aston Villa boss, and here is how some fans reacted to the decision on Twitter:
This is horrific.
— Jacko (@ActionNUFC) July 11, 2019
This is just utterly depressing
— Craig Deacon (@craig_deacon) July 11, 2019
Just shows how out of touch @nufc are if they think Steve Bruce can replace Rafa 😢
— Sandra Farn (@hockeymom41) July 11, 2019
Charnley and Ashley must be the ONLY ones that actually want Bruce as a manager – shame
— Nicola Cookson (@nicola_cookson) July 11, 2019
Depressing
— Joe Halliday (@halliday_9) July 11, 2019
Dont blame Steve bruce one bit for taking the job. Last chance he'll get to manage the club he loves. Hopefully the anger doesn't get directed at him as while hes out of his depth this is ashley and charnley fault and no one elses
— Dash (@Dash111_) July 11, 2019
I for one think Lee Charnley should be applauded for his forward thinking.
By hiring Steve Bruce, retaining the services of Colback, Gayle, Aarons etc, we wont need to invest heavily I'm the championship next year, or look for a new manager #NUFC #AshleyOut
— Thomas (@TomItsnot) July 11, 2019
Remember guys and girls, that the two times that Lee Charnley has been put in charge of hiring a manager – he has come up with Steve McClaren and Steve Bruce – Inept!!! #NUFC
— Ian (@ISTB87) July 11, 2019
Actually paying to insert Steve Bruce as manager?
Genuinely Ashley are Charnley are having a complete laugh.
They're an absolute liability and year after year their craic gets worse.
I'm absolutely raging.
— Luke (@GeordieRacer) July 11, 2019
You’re trying to tell me Lee Charnley spent two weeks in Europe “scouting a manager” to come out with the candidates: Big Sam and Steve Bruce. Nothing ever ceases to amaze me about this football club. #nufc https://t.co/xL05evjl8h
— Harry (@harryr0y) July 11, 2019
Winning the SJP faithful over will be herculean for Bruce, especially given his former affiliation with the Black Cats, and it is safe to say owner Mike Ashley’s managerial decision has further irked the fans.
Newcastle’s pre-season kicks off with the Premier League Asia Trophy next Wednesday when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the winner of the clash will face the winners between Manchester City and West Ham United three days later.
Perhaps, doing the impossible and winning the tournament could be a way for Bruce to extend the olive branch to the angry fans.