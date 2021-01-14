Newcastle United eyeing up a move for Faouzi Ghoulam

Newcastle United are looking to improve their defensive unit this month and they have identified the Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam as a target.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Italian club and he has played just three games for them this season.





Ghoulam needs to play more often at this stage of his career and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him.

According to Le Buteur, Newcastle want to sign the player on a loan deal for the remainder of the season and they have already contacted his agent regarding a January transfer.

The Algerian left-back was quite highly rated a few years ago but it seems that his form has regressed over the past few seasons and it will be interesting to see if he can regain his confidence and sharpness if he moves to Newcastle.

The Magpies have a quality young left-back in Jamal Lewis but the youngster needs more coaching and experience to fulfil his potential and hold down a regular starting berth at Newcastle.

Having an experienced left-back like Ghoulam as a mentor could help the 22-year-old Newcastle player. Lewis is a long-term signing and the club will have to be patient with him.

Newcastle were linked with Danny Rose and Jetro Willems at the start of the season as experienced left-back options.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs can agree on a loan deal in the coming weeks now.

Ghoulam has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well with the likes of Chelsea mentioned as potential suitors.