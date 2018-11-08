Newcastle United eye move for Sebastien Heller

Newcastle United moved out of the drop zone after earning a 1-0 victory against Watford at St James’ Park last week, with Ayoze Perez scoring the winner.
The Magpies have managed to score only seven goals this season. Despite having signed Salomon Rondon in the summer, Benitez should look to sign a forward in the January window.
According to reports from German media outlet FAZ Newcastle United are heavily linked with a move for Frankfurt attacker Sebastien Heller.
The 24-year-old has been in prolific form for the Bundesliga side, and according to The Chronicle, he is a striker Rafael Benitez admires.
The exciting striker has scored eight goals and provided seven assists already this season. Newcastle have watched him on a number of occasions, and could make a move for him in January.
Benitez wants players with experience in the top European leagues, and Heller fits the bill nicely. Frankfurt are likely to demand a hefty fee for Heller, and he would cost around €30million, or £26million.
He would be a hugely exciting signing for the Magpies, but whether Mike Ashley would be willing to pay that amount for one player is a different matter altogether.