Newcastle United duo Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles major doubt for Crystal Palace clash

Sitting 19th in the Premier League table, with four defeats and with just one point on board after five games, Newcastle fans have every right to feel frustrated.
Rafael Benitez badly needs a win to instil confidence in the team. The Magpies face Crystal Palace next away to Selhurst Park in the Premier League this weekend and they will be looking to pick up their first victory.
However, the Spaniard could be without two key players for the game, with the Daily Star reporting that Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles have not yet returned to training.
The two players are absolutely vital for Newcastle but they are not fully fit yet and in all probability could miss the tie against the Eagles.
While Benitez will be hoping that Shelvey, who was an unused substitute in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal, gets fit ahead of the match, losing him and Lascelles will be a huge blow.
Lascelles is a rock at the back, while Shelvey brings the much-needed creativity in the middle of the park.