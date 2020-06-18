Newcastle United correspondent Luke Edwards comments on Dominic Raab’s interview

The UK First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab commented on the prospective takeover of Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund this morning on Sky News, saying the government welcomes foreign investment into football and making it clear that legal safeguards must be properly followed.

Asked whether Saudia Arabia should be allowed to takeover Newcastle, @DominicRaab tells @KayBurley "it's right that we welcome engagement, investment into football in this country" but legal safeguards must be properly followed.#KayBurley: https://t.co/ZO6Eu9KkpI pic.twitter.com/cpJCeGADMB — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 18, 2020

“There is a proper process that we’ve got in place to look at everything from the competition aspect to other questions of propriety. I think it’s right for that due process with all the safety guards in place that it’s got in place is followed. We’ve this debate about takeover in this country and I think we should follow the rule of law,” the Foreign Secretary replied when asked if Saudia should be allowed to complete a takeover of the St. James’ Park outfit.

“We had the same debate in relation to Abramovich and Chelsea. I think it’s right that we welcome engagement, investment into football in this country, and we’re pleased to see the Premier League back up and running, but also there are legal safeguards to make sure it’s done the proper way.

“This country is an open, outward-looking country. We’ve got investment from all around the world, but we do need safeguards in place. We’ve seen that in relation to 5G, takeovers that national security and other questions of propriety are properly scrutinised. We’ve got the due process and laws in place to do that. We have to trust the institutions we’ve got to deliver that.”

While many Newcastle fans think Raab is urging the Premier League to approve the £300 million takeover bid from the PIF, beIN Sports reckon he is telling the Premier League to block it and the Qatar TV giants are already circulating an email according to the Daily Telegraph’s Newcastle United correspondent Luke Edwards.

That Raab iv everyone seems to think was saying to PL pass #NUFCTakeover well an email is circulating indirectly from BeIN saying because he used term “rule of law” that he was actually saying block it. That’s what we’re dealing with. Same interview, different interpretation. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) June 18, 2020

Given they will be sending all this on to the PL and say as much in the email, you can’t really ignore it though. It’s legal opinion backing their argument… just as there is legal opinion rejecting it i would imagine. They are very proactive it must be said. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) June 18, 2020

The Premier League broadcast partners are strongly against the idea of the Saudis owning Newcastle after beoutQ cost them millions by illegally broadcasting games that rightfully belong to them, and they will be pulling out all the stops to ensure the takeover falls through.