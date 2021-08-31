Newcastle United close to signing Hamza Choudhury on loan

Newcastle United are close to signing the Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury on loan before the transfer window closes later today.

#nufc are close to signing Hamza Choudhury on loan, this are more details will be on the @TeleFootball live blog shortly. It's all kicking off. Will also have another story online later today — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 31, 2021

The 23-year-old is not a regular starter for the Foxes and he needs to leave in order to play on a weekly basis.

A move to Newcastle would give him the platform to showcase his potential with regular first-team football in the Premier League and Steve Bruce could use a player like him as well.

Newcastle will have to add more depth and quality to central midfield and the arrival of Choudhury should prove to be a smart move.

The 23-year-old tough-tackling midfielder could form a quality partnership alongside Isaac Hayden. He will help break up the opposition play and protect the centre backs.

His arrival will not only improve Newcastle defensively, but it would also give the creative players more freedom.

The Magpies signed Joe Willock earlier on in the summer to add goals and creativity to their midfield and the signing of Choudhury could complete their midfield trio for this season.

On a loan deal, it would be a no-risk signing and Newcastle could look to sign him permanently next summer if the player manages to impress.

As for Leicester City, they would be able to get his wages off their books as well and it is a win-win situation for all parties.