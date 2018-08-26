Newcastle United vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to record their third victory in a row this season.
Watch Newcastle vs Chelsea and more Premier League football this season with Sky Sports. Click here to upgrade to all Sky Sports channels for £22 per month.
The Blues have defeated Huddersfield Town and Arsenal to get Maurizio Sarri’s reign as manager off to the perfect start.
Newcastle were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the campaign, before drawing at Cardiff City last weekend.
Chelsea defeated the Magpies 3-1 at Stamford Bridge back in December, but Rafa Benitez’s side gained their revenge with a 3-0 success in the reverse fixture during May.
The two sides also met in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Chelsea recording a 3-0 success.
Newcastle are priced at 4/1 to win the game, with Chelsea on offer at 4/6 and the draw available at 11/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
TEAM NEWS
Here's how Newcastle United will line up for this afternoon's @premierleague game against @ChelseaFC. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/3TWG9yTQwu
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 26, 2018
Here's the Chelsea team to take on Newcastle… #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/DqGqdBR5Pi
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 26, 2018
Watch Newcastle vs Chelsea and more Premier League football this season with Sky Sports. Click here to upgrade to all Sky Sports channels for £22 per month.