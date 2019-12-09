Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce says he’s disappointed with himself for not leaving Allan Saint-Maximin out of the squad against Southampton

Newcastle United picked up another valuable three points with a top performance against Southampton at Saint James’ Park yesterday.
The Magpies came from a goal down to run out 2-1 winners, with goals from Jonjo Shelvey and Federico Fernandez getting the job done.
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce got everything spot on, from his starting line-up, to his tactics and substitution, but he has been left to rue Allan Saint-Maximin’s injury.
The French winger left the pitch in the sixth minute of stoppage time after appearing to sustain a hamstring problem and he was pictured later leaving SJP on crutches.
The summer signing got substituted in the 81st minute during Thursday’s 2-0 win at Sheffield United, and left the field with a heavily strapped ankle.
With Newcastle now sweating on his fitness, Bruce says he’s disappointed with himself for not leaving Saint-Maximin out of Sunday’s team.
“That’s what happens when you play with fatigue. Allan has never had that before – in France, it’s half the intensity of here,” the Magpies boss told reporters after the game.
“Looking at him yesterday, he was the big one, and could he recover? I know it’s 95th minute but, obviously, he didn’t
“I nearly left him out today – and, now, I wish I had done because he could be out for weeks. I’m disappointed with myself.”
Saint-Maximin wasn’t available for selection in the games against Norwich City, Watford and Liverpool due to injury, and could now miss the rest of the year.
Since his arrival from Nice for £16.5 million, the Newcastle winger has started 10 Premier League games, coming off the bench twice and scoring and assisting once.
Being without him for a while will be a huge blow, and Bruce will really hope it isn’t very bad.