Newcastle United boost as reported target Michal Travnik has same agent as Martin Dubravka

Newcastle United will look to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window in order to further boost their survival chances after picking up just 16 points in their opening 17 Premier League games of 2018-19.
As reported by Mail Sports, £4million-rated Jablonec midfielder Michal Travnik is on the club’s radar after impressing their scouts in the Czech League and Europa League, bagging 10 in the later.
Newcastle’s fellow relegation battlers Fulham are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old, while Bundesliga side Augsburg and CSKA Moscow have also expressed interest.
While competition for Travnik’s signature is bound to be stiff in January, Newcastle hold an advantage as the midfield sensation shares the same agent with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
What it doesn't say here…Travnik has the same agent as #nufc GK Martin Dubravka https://t.co/cIsvHQTpIP
— Scouts in Attendance (@scoutsattending) December 17, 2018
This should be a huge boost, and with the Slovakian international a success at Toons Park, his agent will likely more than keen to allow the club have the midfielder.
Rafa Benitez’s side could do with more depth in the middle of the park, and Travnik, who’s also capable of playing as a holding midfielder, looks capable of being a great signing if his recent performances are anything to go by.