Newcastle United vs Arsenal injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Arsenal visit Newcastle United on Saturday aiming to record their third win in a row in the Premier League.
The Gunners started the season with defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea, but have since beaten West Ham United and Cardiff City to climb up to ninth in the table.
Newcastle head into the game 18th in the standings, having picked up just one point from four outings this term.
Jonjo Shelvey, Javi Manquillo and Matt Ritchie could all return for the Magpies this weekend, but Florian Lejeune remains on the sidelines.
Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are out for Arsenal, meaning Nacho Monreal continues at left-back.
Laurent Koscielny and Carl Jenkinson will also miss the game.
Lucas Torreira is doubtful after suffering a calf injury on international duty with Uruguay, and he will need to pass a late fitness test.
Manager Unai Emery is likely to stick with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette up front after their impressive showing against Cardiff.
The two sides last met back in April, with Newcastle securing a 2-1 home win. Alexandre Lacazette put the visitors ahead, but goals by Ayoze Perez and Ritchie gave Newcastle the points.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Newcastle United: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Kenedy, Shelvey, Diame, Perez, Rondon.
Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Odds: Newcastle 3/1, Arsenal 17/20, Draw 11/4.