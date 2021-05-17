Newcastle United and Arsenal keen on Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo

Newcastle United want to sign Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, according to The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler.

The 23-year-old is keen to leave Scott Parker’s side following relegation, and he is not short of admirers.





Arsenal and some Bundesliga sides are also monitoring the Manchester City academy graduate, and Newcastle have got a fierce battle on their hands.

Magpies head coach Steve Bruce wants to strengthen at the back this summer after guiding his side to safety, and Adarabioyo’s qualities and huge potential have impressed him from the look of things.

The 6ft 5in centre-back is comfortable on the ball and once received praises from Man City manager Pep Guardiola for having all the qualities needed to become a top player.

Adarabioyo’s pace, aerial strength, openness to learn and ‘train every day like it is the last training of his life’ all caught the Spaniard’s eyes during pre-season preparations in the summer of 2016.

Sportslens View

Pipping Arsenal and others to the signature would be huge for Newcastle, but he might not be keen on joining another club that would likely to battling relegation next term.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta knows Adarabioyo well from their days together at the Etihad Stadium, and he would be eyeing a reunion with David Luiz on his way out.

He has proven his Premier League credentials in 34 top-flight appearances this term, and he could become one of best defenders in the land in some years from now.

Adarabioyo joined Fulham from Man City on deadline day last October for an initial fee of £1.5 million, rising to £2m with add ons, ending an 18-year association with them.

The deal also featured a 20 per cent sell-on clause, and the Craven Cottagers will be factoring that in should they negotiate with Newcastle and Arsenal this summer.

In other news, report claims Mike Ashley has a manager in mind should Bruce leave Newcastle.