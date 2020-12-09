Newcastle United 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Puma have designed their last ever Newcastle United kit this season and they have kept the design very basic.

The Premier League club have ended their agreement with Puma and they will have a new shirt manufacturer on board for the next season.





Newcastle United 2020/21 Home Kit

The home shirt features the famous black and white stripes on the sleeves are black in colour.

The Puma logo is present on the right side of the chest and the club crest is on the left.

The home kit is complete with black shorts and the socks are black with white fading stripes.

Newcastle United 2020/21 Away Kit

The away shirt for the 20-21 season has been designed in a vibrant lime green colour combined with navy for accents and trim.

Newcastle United 2020/21 Third Kit

The third Newcastle kit this season is predominantly dark blue with a purple graphic print on the front and the sleeves.

The logos are lime green in colour and the graphic on the shirt is inspired by the steelwork of the Tyne bridge.

The third kit is complete with black shorts and socks.

How do you feel about this season’s Newcastle United kits? Let us know on Twitter.

