Newcastle trying to sign Thiago Maia on loan

Newcastle are still in talks to sign Thiago Maia from Lille.
According to a report from La Voix du Nord (translated by GFFN), the two clubs are currently locked in talks regarding the player.
Newcastle want to sign him on loan but Lille are holding out for a permanent offer.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming hours. The French outfit are under no pressure to sell to Newcastle because the European transfer window closes later than the UK window.
The likes of Genoa are interested in Maia as well and therefore Lille are prepared to play the waiting game. However, the report claims that the ball is in Newcastle’s court for now.
Newcastle could definitely use someone like Maia next season and they should look to submit a permanent offer for him.
The 22-year-old Brazilian will add composure and defensive protection to their midfield. He could be the ideal partner for Longstaff next season.
Steve Bruce must look to pay up for the player as he would make a big difference to Newcastle’s play.
Newcastle cannot afford to go into the season with no depth in central midfield.
It will be interesting to see if they manage to land the South American before the window closes.