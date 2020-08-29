Newcastle Transfer News: Latest on Rhian Brewster and Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Newcastle are looking to sign the Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer.

According to the Telegraph, the Magpies have made an enquiry for the 23-year-old and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on the interest with a concrete offer now.





The versatile fullback is valued at £25 million and Wolves have recently had a £15 million offer turned down for the player.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are willing to match Arsenal’s demands for Maitland-Niles.

The report adds that Newcastle have been put off by the asking price and it seems that the Gunners will have to lower their demands in order for the move to go through.

Maitland-Niles is not a key member of Arteta’s first-team squad and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football. A move to Newcastle could prove to be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

The 23-year-old would get the platform he needs to showcase his talent every week and Steve Bruce could help him fulfil his potential.

The report from Telegraph also claims that Newcastle are keen on signing Rhian Brewster from Liverpool on a loan deal this summer.

The Magpies need to add more depth to their attack and it will be interesting to see if the Reds are willing to loan the talented youngster to them.