Newcastle fans react to Che Adams transfer link

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports emerged that the Magpies are interested in signing Che Adams.
The Magpies need to bolster their strike department in the summer transfer window, and signing Salomon Rondon on a permanent deal remains their top priority.
However, the competition is high to sign the Venezuela striker – who impressed last season on loan for Newcastle – with Wolves and West Ham vying for his signature.
According to reports from Football League World, Newcastle have earmarked Adams as a potential target and could make a move for him.
The Magpies have been keeping tabs on him for a long time and have scouted him on a number of occasions this season.
Adams impressed last season for Birmingham City in which he scored 22 goals in 48 appearances for Garry Monk’s side.
Some Newcastle fans feel that he would be a decent signing for the club while others are sceptical about whether he can deliver at the top level.
He’s only 22! sure I’ve heard his name for past 7-8 years. As a back up I’d take him.
— Southern Magpie (@southern_magpie) June 4, 2019
Very good player
— Ross Bunker (@Ross_Bunker) June 4, 2019
I think the lads quality, hope he can smash the prem of the deal happens 🙏🏻
— Kyle Alderson (@kylealderson11) June 4, 2019
He’s got potential to play for a better team than Birmingham
— Liam (@LiamNUFC1998) June 4, 2019
I’d defo take that if things remain the same 22 and smashing the championship.
— Danny marris (@dannymarris68) June 4, 2019
I’d go for it. But Birmingham would more than likely will want a big fee from him after the season he’s had, and the financial situation they’ve been in. Looking at £13mill-£18mill.
— David Vardy (@XVardy1) June 4, 2019