Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Che Adams transfer link

Newcastle fans react to Che Adams transfer link

5 June, 2019 Birmingham City, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports emerged that the Magpies are interested in signing Che Adams.

The Magpies need to bolster their strike department in the summer transfer window, and signing Salomon Rondon on a permanent deal remains their top priority.

However, the competition is high to sign the Venezuela striker – who impressed last season on loan for Newcastle – with Wolves and West Ham vying for his signature.

According to reports from Football League World, Newcastle have earmarked Adams as a potential target and could make a move for him.

The Magpies have been keeping tabs on him for a long time and have scouted him on a number of occasions this season.

Adams impressed last season for Birmingham City in which he scored 22 goals in 48 appearances for Garry Monk’s side.

Some Newcastle fans feel that he would be a decent signing for the club while others are sceptical about whether he can deliver at the top level.

Tottenham Hotspur fans want Isco as Eriksen's replacement
Report: West Ham United to hand Manuel Lanzini new five-year deal

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com