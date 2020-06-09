Newcastle the only club interested in Edinson Cavani

Newcastle remain keen on signing Edinson Cavani this summer.

The 116-cap Uruguayan international is expected to leave the club soon with his contract due to expire.





As per FcInterNews, the Magpies are the only club interested in the striker right now.

Apparently, their prospective owners are keen on bringing in two or three marquee signings and Cavani is one of them.

There is no doubt that the PSG forward is a proven goalscorer. He has proven his quality in France and in Italy before that.

If Newcastle can offer him a lucrative deal, there is no reason why the deal couldn’t happen.

Cavani is 33 and he will be looking for his last big payout. Newcastle could be that option for him.

Similarly, Newcastle want a big name striker who will solve their goalscoring problems. Cavani is most definitely an upgrade on the likes of Joelinton.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can pull the transfer off.

Signing a player like Cavani on a free transfer should be a no-brainer, despite the big wages.

He could make a big difference to the Newcastle side in the short term.

The forward has been linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan as well.