Newcastle target Scott Dann would be a good signing for Celtic

Celtic badly need to sign a quality centre-back this summer.
The Hoops have lost Dedryck Boyata who has joined German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.
Last season Filip Benkovic did very well but he has returned to Leicester City following his loan spell.
Celtic have Jozo Simunovic, Jack Hendry, Kris Ajer and Marvin Compper in their ranks. But only Ajer has shown great potential, while the rest have either struggled or haven’t found consistency.
That is why Celtic must make a move to sign Scott Dann from Crystal Palace this summer.
According to The Sun (5 June, page 52), Newcastle United are looking to sign the vastly experienced defender for a bargain £6million.
Dann has played over 140 top-flight games and he has the required experience and skill to be a success at Parkhead.
He still has a lot of football left in him and would be an excellent signing for the Bhoys.
The Scottish champions should be able to match Palace’s asking price but they will need to work on the player’s wage which is around £60k-per-week.
Newcastle probably will require him as a back-up option, but Celtic can tempt him with a first-team role and with Champions League football.