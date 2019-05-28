Newcastle takeover could double Benitez’s transfer budget

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez could be handed a massive transfer warchest if the takeover goes through.
The Premier League outfit are apparently in the middle of a takeover involving UAE billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan.
According to Daily Mirror, Mike Ashley has offered Benitez a transfer budget of around £100m over two years plus player sales. A takeover could potentially double the amount.
Newcastle fans will certainly hope that the takeover goes through. Mike Ashley hasn’t exactly been the ideal owner over the years and a change is much needed.
A potential £200m transfer warchest could send Newcastle to a whole new level over the next two years. Especially, with a world class manager like Rafa Benitez at the helm.
They could finally break into the top six over the next few seasons.
It will be interesting to see who the Spaniard signs if he is handed the money this summer.
Newcastle are in desperate need of reinforcements all across the pitch. They need a quality central midfielder, a winger and a striker to begin with.
Furthermore, the full-back positions need improving and if Lascelles fails to show improvement during pre-season, another centre back will be needed.