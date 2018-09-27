Newcastle suffer major injury blow to Rondon ahead of Leicester City clash

Newcastle have confirmed Salomon Rondon will miss their upcoming clash with Leicester City after picking up a thigh injury. The on-loan forward suffered the knock against Crystal Palace where he was forced off at half-time. He’s expected to undergo treatment where the full extend of his injury will be disclosed.
Signed on a temporary basis from West Bromwich Albion in the summer, the Venezuelan international has gone on to make five appearances in all competitions this season, scoring and creating two goals. Rondon, who has scored 21 goals in 69 appearances for his country, will be hard to replace given his influence in the final third.
Newcastle could turn to Ayoze Perez, Yoshinori Muto or Joselu to lead the line against Leicester City, but they’ll go into Saturday’s meeting as underdogs given the discrepancy of form. United are currently 18th in the division with only two points from a possible 18 while Leicester are ninth with nine points and their three wins have come in the last five games.
Rafael Benitez will have somewhat of a selection headache when picking his attack for when Newcastle welcome City to St James’ Park, given their injured star has contributed 50% of their goals.
Stats from Transfermarkt.