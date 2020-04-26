Newcastle submit offer for Dries Mertens

Newcastle are interested in signing the Napoli forward Dries Mertens.
As per Corriere Dello Sport (via Sportwitness), the Magpies have submitted an offer for the 32-year-old.
Mertens’ current deal expires at the end of this season and he is yet to decide whether he wants an extension.
If the 12-goal (and 6 assists this season) Belgian decides to move on, Newcastle must do everything in their power to sign him.
Mertens has been one of the best attackers in Italy for a while now. He could transform Newcastle’s attack in the short term.
The Magpies have struggled in attack this year and someone like Mertens would be a massive upgrade on Joelinton or Carroll.
If the Newcastle takeover goes through, they might be able to spend big on players and therefore the signing could be possible.
Newcastle would be able to offer the Napoli ace considerable wages and a hefty sign-on fee.
As per the reports, Chelsea are keen on the player as well and they have made an offer as well.
It will be interesting to see where Mertens ends up. Obviously Chelsea is a much more attractive project but the potential wealthy Newcastle owners could make it worth his while as well.