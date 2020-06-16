Newcastle submit offer for Ciro Immobile

Newcastle are looking to sign the Lazio forward Ciro Immobile this summer.

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Magpies have put an offer of around €55m (£49.2m) on the table for the striker.





Furthermore, they are willing to offer the player wages of around €8m (£7.1m) per season for five years.

That is a massive offer and it will be interesting to see if Immobile’s head gets turned in the coming weeks.

The Lazio star is a proven goalscorer and he would be a superb addition to Newcastle’s attack. The Premier League side are in desperate need of someone like him.

Steve Bruce’s side have struggled to score goals this season with Joelinton and Carroll at their disposal and they need to upgrade on those options.

Newcastle are in the middle of a takeover and once the formalities are complete, they are expected to invest heavily into the playing squad.

It seems that the Magpies are already making moves in the market and the Immobile offer is proof of that.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee in the coming weeks.

The experienced striker has 30 goals and 7 assists to his name in 32 games this season.