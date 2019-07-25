Newcastle submit offer for Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United want to sign the Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.
According to a report from RMC Sport (translated by GFFN), the Magpies have already submitted a €16m (£14m) proposal for 22-year-old.
However, the French outfit are holding out for a fee of around €20m.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle come back with an improved offer for the player.
Saint-Maximin will add pace and flair to Steve Bruce’ attack and he could develop into a quality player for Newcastle.
The 22-year-old is highly talented but he needs to work on his decision making if he wants to be a top player. He is still very young and Newcastle can help him develop.
According to another report from the Shields Gazette, the transfer is imminent and the winger could join Newcastle within 48 hours.
The report claims that Newcastle are on the verge of completing their second summer signing after Joelinton. Apparently, the club representatives have already flown out to seal the deal.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days. The Magpies need to improve their attack and the fans will certainly be excited with the arrival of Allan Saint-Maximin.