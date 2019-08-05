Newcastle submit bid for Thiago Maia

Newcastle want to sign the Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia this summer.
According to Le10sport, the Premier League outfit have now submitted an offer for the player.
Genoa want to sign the midfielder as well and they have offered €7m with a 50 per cent sell-on fee. However, the report claims that Newcastle’s offer is better than that.
It will be interesting to see if Magpies can pull this off.
Maia was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer as well. He would be a superb addition to Newcastle’s midfield.
They need to improve their central midfield options and Bruce should do everything in his power to land Maia.
The 22-year-old Lille ace has the technical ability to succeed in English football. He might need some to adapt to the conditions but he should prove to be a success once he settles in.
Newcastle have improved their attack with the signings of Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin already. They need to work on improving their midfield and defence now.
Emil Krafth is expected to join them this summer and he will improve their defence along with Willems.
Maia could complete an impressive summer window for Steve Bruce’s side.