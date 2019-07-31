Newcastle submit bid for Emil Krafth

Newcastle are interested in signing the Amiens defender Emil Krafth this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the 24-year-old is a target for Steve Bruce and the Magpies might have submitted a £5.5m bid for him.
There is no doubt that Newcastle’s defence needs improving and it will be interesting to see if they can get the Krafth deal over the line now.
The 24-year-old is talented and he could prove to be a valuable option for Bruce next season.
The report of a bid could be genuine considering the fact that other sources are now claiming it too.
As per the Sun, Newcastle have submitted a bid of around £4.5m for the defender.
It appears that the interest is genuine and it is most likely that a bid has gone in.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks now.
Newcastle United is a step up from Amiens and the player might be tempted to join them. The Magpies shouldn’t have a problem agreeing personal terms with him.
They should look to secure an agreement with his club now.
With just over a week left in the transfer window, Bruce has to move quickly if he wants to sign the defender.