Newcastle starlet Bobby Clark has been offered to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Newcastle United midfielder Bobby Clark.

The 16-year-old has been outstanding for the Newcastle youth team and Football Insider claims that the London club have been offered the chance to sign the player via intermediaries.





It will be interesting to see if the Londoners decide to make a move for the 16-year-old in the coming weeks. The report states that Spurs will run the rule over the player and then make a decision.

Clark is a prodigious young talent who is also the youngest ever player to represent Newcastle under 18s. He has impressed with the England youth setup as well.

There is no doubt that the youngster has a massive future ahead of him and Tottenham should look to snap him up if the asking price is reasonable.

If they can help the youngster continue his development and fulfil his potential, Clark could end up saving millions in the transfer market for the London club in future.

Spurs have done well to develop young players like Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp over the years and they could make a similar contribution to Clark’s career as well.

Clark is likely to be tempted if Spurs come calling. The London club have a better youth setup and state of the art facilities which could aid the midfielder’s development.

The midfielder is highly rated at Newcastle as well and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies are willing to let him leave this summer.