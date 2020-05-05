Newcastle star Jonjo Shelvey comments on Anfield

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey says he still feels a special connection with Liverpool every time he visits Anfield.
The 28-year-old spent three seasons at Liverpool before joining Swansea City. He has become not only an important player for Newcastle United but an established Premier League midfield star as well.
Shelvey has spoken highly of the Anfield atmosphere and admits that he still feels a strong connection with Liverpool when he goes back to his former club.
The Newcastle midfielder has admitted that during the Magpies’ trip to Anfield earlier this season in September, he couldn’t stop from signing the Liverpool anthem ‘You Will Never Walk Alone’ before the kick-off.
“The stadium is unreal, you find yourself singing the song when you were lining up and waiting for the kick-off,” said Shelvey.
“I played there this year against Liverpool and you still find yourself singing the song.
“There’s only two stadiums where I’ve done that, West Ham and Liverpool. The city and stadium is very similar to Newcastle.”
Newcastle took the early lead through Jetro Willems on that day but the Reds fought back to win 3-1.
At the moment, football in the UK has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and no one really knows when the game will be safe to resume.
Newcastle, meanwhile, are one of the verge of entering a new era. Mike Ashley, who has owned the club for 13 years, has agreed to sell the club for £300 million, and the potential takeover is expected to be completed in the next few days.