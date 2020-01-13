Newcastle star Jetro Willems raves about Wolves’ Adama Traore

Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.
Newcastle defender Jetro Willems has now lavished praise on the in-form Wolves winger Adama Traore.
Speaking to the media, the Dutch international revealed that it was a tough afternoon for him against Traore and the Wolves ace is the fastest player in the world.
Willems also added that he has played against Cristiano Ronaldo in the past but Traore is probably harder to mark than the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.
He said: “He is unbelievable, definitely a beast. Not only is he incredibly fast, he is so, so strong as well. He’s known as the fastest man in football, and now I know that is true. I have played against Ronaldo who is fast, but not that fast. Of course, he is so skillful but sometimes that is easier than being up against someone with such incredible pace. I played against Ronaldo in the Euros when Netherlands played Portugal. But that (against Traore) is as tough an afternoon as I have had, even though I thought I did quite well.”
Wolves were struggling towards the start of the season but their season has turned around now, largely due to Traore’s upturn in form.
The speedster has been in outstanding form for Nuno’s side and he has helped his team win some big games, like the one against Manchester City.
The 23-year-old Spaniard has 5 goals to his name this season and it will be interesting to see if he can keep up this level of performance in the coming weeks as well.
Wolves are currently 7th in the table and they will be hoping to qualify for the Europa League. In order for that to happen, players like Traore and Jimenez will have to be at their best for the remainder of this season.