Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin urged to show more consistency and professionalism

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been urged to show more professionalism and consistency if he wants to play for a bigger club in future.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding since his move to Tyneside and played a key role in Newcastle’s win over Burnley on Sunday.

The Magpies will feel that they could have had a much better season if the former French under-21 international did not suffer a series of niggling injuries this year.

According to the former Chelsea player Frank Leboeuf, Saint-Maximin has shown his quality with Newcastle and can play higher up the scale.

He said (via Chronicle): “He’s a talented player. He’s shown that he’s capable of doing something for Newcastle.

“Maybe he’s not helped by his teammates. If nobody asked him to come over (from Nice) except Newcastle, maybe there is a reason why.

“He has to show more consistency, and he has to show more professionalism to convince other clubs to sign him. He has the talent to play in a bigger club, that’s for sure.”

It will be interesting to see if any of the bigger clubs decide to move for the 24-year-old winger at the end of this season.

Newcastle are not mathematically safe from relegation just yet. If they go down, they could lose key players like Saint-Maximin, who are too good to play in the Championship.

The winger is yet to reach his peak and has plenty of time to improve his game and add more consistency to his performances.

His constant injury problems have contributed to his inconsistencies, but he will now hope to enjoy a strong end to the campaign.

