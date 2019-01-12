Newcastle should sign Moreno to solve defensive crisis

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno looks on his way out of Anfield after criticising Jurgen Klopp for his mistreatment. The Spanish international has been short of playing time this season and is reportedly open to a return to Spain.
Newcastle could capitalise on the situation by promising Moreno regular first-team football in the North-East. Manager Rafael Benitez has a crisis that needs solving, with Paul Dummett currently operating at centre-back while Matt Ritchie plays as a makeshift left wing-back.
If Moreno left Liverpool, the Reds would be without a natural replacement for Andrew Robertson. Klopp may not be able to convince the 26-year-old to stick around to play backup to the Scotland international, however, so Liverpool may have to let Moreno go in January.
His contract is up in the summer, so Liverpool might want to cash in on the defender rather than sanction a short-term loan move. Moreno would add a much-needed left-back option to the Newcastle ranks, but the Magpies might have to consider a permanent deal to pique Liverpool’s interest.
It’s hard to see the Reds willingly losing Moreno for nothing without trying to recoup some of the £12m they paid in 2014.
