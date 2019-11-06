Newcastle should move for Shaqiri in January

Newcastle should look to make a move for Xherdan Shaqiri when the transfer window reopens in January.
The Swiss winger has been a squad player at Liverpool ever since he joined them and he has been starved of game time this season.
Shaqiri needs to play more often at this stage of his career and Newcastle could provide him with that opportunity.
The Magpies could use a right sided winger and Shaqiri would be ideal. He could transform Steve Bruce’s side completely.
Newcastle are in need of flair, pace and creativity right now. The Liverpool player would be an ideal addition to Bruce’s attack.
Also, he is very effective from set pieces and the likes of Joelinton will thrive on his service.
If the player can be convinced about the move, Liverpool could be forced into a sale. Newcastle should do their best to tempt Shaqiri.
The 28 year old Swiss international is unlikely to cost a lot and he would be the game changer Newcastle need right now.
The signing would be ideal for all parties involved.
Newcastle must do everything in their power to make this happen. It could prove to be a season defining addition for them.
They are in desperate need of a match winner like Shaqiri.