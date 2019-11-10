Newcastle should move for Alfredo Morelos

Newcastle should look to sign Alfredo Morelos in January.
The Rangers ace has been in fine form for a while now and he is ready to make the step up to the Premier league.
A move to Newcastle would allow him to showcase his talent at a higher level and it would also help him develop as a footballer.
He has already proven himself in the Scottish league and he needs a new challenge. Morelos has shown his quality in the Europa league as well.
Newcastle could also do with some sharpness upfront. Morelos would add flair, directness and goals to Steve Bruce’s side.
Furthermore, the Colombian’s burning desire to win at all costs will also affect the mentality of his teammates and the fans.
A signing like him would galvanize the whole club.
Newcastle have the means to sign him in January and Mike Ashley should back his manager with the funds.
If Newcastle are to finish the season strongly, they will need a goalscoring addition to their side and Morelos would be ideal.
Rangers are likely to sell for the right price and it should not be too tough convincing the player to join.
The 23 year old has scored 21 goals in 25 games for Rangers already this season. He has been linked with Aston Villa recently.