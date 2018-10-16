Newcastle should make a move for Alberto Moreno

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno is expected to the leave the club at the end of this season.
The Spaniard is out of contract in the summer of 2019 and the Reds have made no effort to renew his deal.
The former Sevilla defender has had a mixed spell at Anfield and he will be looking to kick-start his career elsewhere. Moreno has lost his starting berth to Andy Robertson and leaving Liverpool would be beneficial for him.
Premier League side Newcastle United should look to make a move for the Liverpool defender.
On a free transfer, it could prove to be a masterstroke for Rafa Benitez. Moreno can be a very good attacking left back and he will add a new dimension to the Newcastle side.
If he can regain his confidence, he will be a big upgrade on Dummett. During his time at Sevilla, he was rated very highly. However, he has lost his way since then.
Playing under Benitez could help him improve his defensive abilities.
The Magpies aren’t blessed with a significant transfer kitty and a bargain signing like this should be a no-brainer for them.
Moreno is still only 26 and he has a lot of room for improvement. He could go on to become a key player for Newcastle.