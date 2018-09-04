Newcastle should look to sign Samir Nasri on a free

Newcastle United should look to sign Samir Nasri on a free transfer.
The 31-year-old is out of contract right now and he could be a superb short-term addition to Rafa Benitez’s side.
The Magpies could use some creativity and flair in their midfield and Nasri could provide that.
The former Manchester City and Arsenal player has already proven his pedigree in the Premier League and he has won the competition as well.
Nasri can be unplayable on his day and Benitez just needs to motivate him properly. The Frenchman can regain his confidence; he could be an asset for most teams in the league.
The 31-year-old can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger and his versatility will give Benitez some much-needed options as well.
The French midfielder could be the key to unlocking Salomon Rondon’s potential as well. The Venezuelan needs service to thrive and Nasri could be the man to provide that support.
On a free transfer, the move is a no-brainer and Benitez could pull off masterstroke if he manages to sign the midfielder.
Nasri’s wage demands could be an issue but Newcastle have not spent too much this summer and they should seriously consider the option to splash out on the Frenchman.