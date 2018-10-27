Newcastle should look to sign Joao Mario

Newcastle United should look to make a move for the Inter Milan playmaker Joao Mario.
The Portuguese international is currently unwanted at the Serie A club and he is expected to leave in January.
Rafa Benitez’ side could use some attacking help and Mario could prove to be a useful option.
Given his situation at Inter, he is unlikely to cost a lot and Newcastle could use a bargain right now.
Newcastle have limited resources and they might not be able to attract better players right now. Mario is an option they should look to explore. Also, Inter Milan might consider a loan move as well if there is a lack of suitors for the player.
The Magpies are struggling to create chances and Mario’s creativity will certainly add a new dimension to their attack. Joao Mario could be the man to link their midfield and attack.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make a move for the player in January. It could prove to be a very smart signing in the end.
Mario was very highly rated during his time in Portugal and if he manages to regain his form and confidence, he could turn into a star for the Magpies.
Benitez must do everything in his power to secure Mario’s signature in January.