Newcastle should look to sign Jermaine Defoe

Newcastle United should look to sign Jermaine Defoe in January.
The Bournemouth striker is no longer a starter for Eddie Howe and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. Wilson is the first choice striker for the Cherries now and a player of Defoe’s calibre should be playing every week.
Championship clubs have been linked with a move for the former England forward and Newcastle should do everything they can to lure him.
Despite his age, he is a solid Premier League striker who will make a big difference for Rafa Benitez’s side in the short term. His quality and experience could prove to be season-defining.
Defoe will also share the goalscoring burden with Salomon Rondon, Muto and Perez.
Newcastle have been struggling to score goals this season and bringing in Defoe would be a masterstroke. Given his age and situation, Bournemouth are unlikely to demand a lot of money.
It could prove to be a superb bargain if Benitez manages to lure the striker in January. A signing like him has the potential to transform Newcastle’s season.