Newcastle set to sign Peru playmaker Rodrigo Vilca

Newcastle are set to finalise the signing of Rodrigo Vilca this summer.

According to Daily Mail, the 21-year-old midfielder will be joining from Deportivo Municipal and he could be loaned out immediately.





The midfielder is highly rated and has already been called up to the Peru national team. It will be interesting to see how he develops over the next few seasons.

Vilca is unlikely to get a lot of first team action at the club this season and it would be ideal for him to go out on loan and continue his growth with regular football.

If Newcastle can help him fulfill his potential, they could have a tremendous bargain on their hands.

As per reports, the midfielder will cost around £250,000.

The Magpies have already signed the likes of Lewis, Hendrick, Wilson and Fraser this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can add a centre back before the window closes.

Bruce knows that his team will have to tighten up at the back in order to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League and Newcastle must look to find an upgrade on the likes of Schar this summer.