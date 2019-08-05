Newcastle set to sign Emil Krafth

Newcastle are set to sign Emil Krafth from Amiens this summer.
According to a report from Courrier-Picard, there has been progress in negotiations and the player is set to join the English club.
Apparently, Amiens turned down Newcastle’s initial offer of around € 1.5m for the right back. The Magpies have probably submitted a better offer now.
The 25-year-old defender was left out of Saturday’s game so that he can prepare for his move to England now.
Krafth wants to play for Newcastle United and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to English football now.
The Swedish right-back is talented but he might need some time to adjust to his new club and their style of play.
Steve Bruce needed to sign a right-back and Krafth could prove to be a good addition for his side.
The likes of Manquillo and Yedlin have been very unreliable and Krafth will be hoping to make the most of this opportunity and cement his place as the regular starter as soon as possible.
Newcastle have improved the other full-back position with the signing of Jetro Willems and if they manage to sign a right-back now, Bruce will have a good back four at his disposal.