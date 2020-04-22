Newcastle set to rival Spurs for Willian

Newcastle will look to battle it out with Tottenham for the services of Willian as per Football Insider.
The 31-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea after the two parties failed to agree on an extension.
Willian has been one of Chelsea’s best players since joining the Blues and he would be a terrific short-term signing for Newcastle United.
The Magpies need to improve their squad depth this summer and bringing in players like Willian would be ideal.
The club is in the middle of a takeover and the new owners want to invest in new players once the deal is completed.
Someone like Willian might be tempted to join an ambitious project.
The 69-cap Brazlian international is thought to be a target for Tottenham as well. Willian has worked with Jose Mourinho before and the Portuguese manager is an admirer.
It will be interesting to see where Willian ends up this summer. He could make an immediate impact at Newcastle if he joins the club.
He would add goals, flair and creativity to the side.
Furthermore, he will be a free agent this summer and getting a player of his calibre for free would be a masterstroke.
His quality and winning experience could be vital to the Newcastle dressing room on and off the pitch.