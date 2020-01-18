Newcastle set to bid for Jarrod Bowen

Newcastle are interested in signing the Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen this month.
According to The Telegraph, the Premier League side are set to submit a bid for the player.
Bowen has been in fantastic form in the Championship since the start of the last season and he should prove to be a quality addition to Steve Bruce’s side.
The Magpies are in desperate need of someone who can score as well as create goals. Bowen would be ideal for them.
The 23-year-old Hull City star has scored 17 goals so far this season and he managed to bag 22 last year.
The likes of Almiron and Joelinton have failed to live up to the expectations so far and Newcastle need attacking reinforcements.
Bruce needs to add goals to his side in order to climb up the table.
Bowen will add more than just goals to the side. He is a good dribbler who works hard as well. His work-rate will help Newcastle defensively as well.
Furthermore, he can play in a number of roles. The 23-year-old can play as the number ten and a right-sided winger.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can agree on a deal with the Championship outfit now. Hull will be reluctant to sell their best player halfway through the season but a good offer might just tempt them.
As per reports, Bowen is valued at around £20m. Mike Ashley must back his manager in the market if Newcastle are to improve during the second half of the season.