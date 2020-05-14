Newcastle reportedly join Tottenham Hotspur in Benoit Badiashile race

Newcastle United have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.
Earlier this month, Football Insider reported of interest in the 19-year-old defender from Tottenham.
The report claimed that Spurs are among a number of clubs who have asked to be kept informed of the teenager’s situation.
RMC Sport has now reported of Newcastle’s interest in the defender, and has claimed that the Magpies could make a move for the youngster once Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have bought the club from current owner Mike Ashley.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Badiashile made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco this season, and he also played two matches in the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France each.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the teenager scored one goal in 20 league matches and played twice in the Champions League for Monaco, according to WhoScored.
One for the future
Badiashile is only 19 years of age, and it is clear that he is one for the future and will need to be given time and afforded time to grow and develop at his own pace.
A move to Tottenham or Newcastle in the summer transfer window would be a step up for the youngster.