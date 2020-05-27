Newcastle remain keen on Malang Sarr

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Nice defender Malang Sarr.

According to Fotospor, the Magpies are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old and they could make a move for him soon.

Sarr will be out of contract at the end of June and he could be snapped up on a free transfer.

The Ligue 1 prospect is highly talented and it would be quite a coup if Newcastle managed to sign him on a free. It would be a tremendous bargain for them.

Sarr has the potential to develop into a first team star for them.

It will be interesting to see who comes in as Newcastle’s manager this summer. If they can attract the likes of Pochettino or Benitez, Sarr will certainly be tempted to join them.

He would benefit from working under top class managers like that.

Also, Newcastle are close to a takeover and they are set to receive a major financial boost when the formalities are complete.

They are a club on the up and they will have an ambitious project under their new owners. Sarr would certainly fancy joining such a club.

It will be interesting to see where the defender ends up. He will have a long list of suitors waiting to sign him up on a free this summer.