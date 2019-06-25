Newcastle remain interested in Rondon

Newcastle are not ready to give up on their pursuit of Salomon Rondon just yet.
According to Daily Star, Rafa Benitez’s exit changes nothing with regards to their interest in the West Brom striker.
Rondon was on loan at Newcastle last term and he managed to produce some fantastic displays for the Magpies. It will be interesting to see if they can sign him permanently now.
Newcastle are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Rondon would be a superb addition. Mike Ashley needs to do his best to get the experienced forward signed.
The player is thought to be a target for Wolves as well.
It will be interesting to see what the player thinks about Newcastle’s interest now. With Benitez not in charge anymore, he might be keen to check out his other options.
Newcastle are in a state of turmoil right now and they do not have a permanent manager in place. Rondon might not want to join a club whose future seems very uncertain right now.
Wolves would be a safer choice for him. Nuno is a quality manager as well and Rondon would thrive alongside Jimenez next season.
Rondon scored 12 goals for Newcastle last season.