Newcastle readying club record bid for Thomas Strakosha

Newcastle are looking to sign Thomas Strakosha from Lazio.
According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side are now willing to submit a club-record bid for the 24-year-old keeper.
Newcastle broke their transfer record for Almiron last season and now they are readying a €40m offer for the Albanian.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. An offer for Strakosha would be very surprising.
Newcastle already have a quality keeper like Dubravka at their disposal and they need to invest in the other areas of their squad.
Strakosha is a phenomenal talent but he is not what Newcastle United need at the moment.
The move wouldn’t make sense for the player as well. If he wants a move, he would look to make a step up. Newcastle aren’t a step up from Lazio.
Furthermore, Newcastle United are without a manager right now and it would be highly unlikely for them to sanction a club-record bid without the approval of the manager.
Anybody who comes in to replace Benitez will want a say in the transfers and Newcastle are unlikely to sign players before the managerial appointment is confirmed.