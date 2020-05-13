Newcastle ready to submit offer for Kalidou Koulibaly

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
The 28-year-old Senegalese is expected to leave the Serie A giants this summer and journalist Fabio Santini (via Sportwitness) claims that the Magpies are willing to submit a ‘super offer’ to sign him.
Koulibaly is one of the best defenders in the world and he would be a tremendous signing for Newcastle if they manage to get it done.
The Magpies need to tighten up at the back next season and Koulibaly could partner Schar/Lascelles at the back. He will add presence and composure to the backline.
Koulibaly is an excellent reader of the game as well. He could be a Van Dijk-esque signing for the Magpies.
The Dutchman completely transformed Liverpool after joining them and Koulibaly could have a similar impact.
Newcastle are in the middle of a takeover and they are expected to spend heavily in the transfer market once the formalities are complete. They should be able to afford Koulibaly under the new ownership.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join them. Koulibaly could join the best clubs in Europe and a move to Newcastle might come as a step down to him.
That said, Newcastle can offer him a good financial package once the new owners come in and they would have an ambitious project as well.
Whether that will be enough to lure the Napoli ace remains to be seen.