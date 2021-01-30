Newcastle ready to sell any player for the right price

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that Matt Ritchie will be available for sale if the right offer is presented.

Bruce went on to explain that the situation is the same with any other player in the squad, with the club willing to sell anyone for the right price.





Bruce said to the Chronicle: “We all understand what Matt’s situation is. He is a very good player for the club and has been here five years.

“His frustration is he is not playing week-in. week-out. We have to make way to bring somebody in so we can never say never. It’s the same with anyone in the squad but it would take a hell of an offer.”

Ritchie has been linked with a move away from the club after falling down the pecking order.

He is thought to be unhappy with the lack of regular first-team action and it will be interesting to see if the 31-year-old manages to secure a move away from Newcastle before the window closes.

Ritchie signed a contract extension with the Magpies last year and he was one of their key players. However, his situation at the club has changed this season.

The 31-year-old has started just six Premier League games for Newcastle and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career.

The 16-cap Scotland international is thought to be on the radar of his former club Bournemouth who could certainly use his quality and experience in the Championship.