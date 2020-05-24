Newcastle ready to rival Premier League duo for Adrien Rabiot

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move away from Serie A in the recent weeks.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sportwitness), the player’s agent has spoken to Everton and Manchester United recently.

However, Newcastle are keen on him as well. The report claims that Newcastle are ready to offer him the richest contract out of all the suitors.

The Magpies are in the middle of a takeover and the new owners are expected to invest heavily into the playing squad once the formalities of the deal are completed.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle’s new found wealth can help them secure some quality signings like Rabiot this summer.

Rabiot has struggled at Juventus and he needs a fresh start. A move to the Premier League could be ideal for him.

The 25-year-old has worked with the current Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti before and the Italian manager will look to convince him to move to Goodison Park.

Similarly, Newcastle will be hoping that they can tempt him with a sizeable financial package.

Rabiot needs to join a club where he can play regularly and develop as a player.

Newcastle do not have someone of his skill set and they can certainly give him assurances regarding playing time.