Newcastle ready to pay Mauricio Pochettino £19m a year

30 April, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle are prepared to pay Mauricio Pochettino £19m-per-year to take over from Steve Bruce as their new manager.

According to Sky Sports, it would make the former Spurs boss the second highest-paid manager in the Premier League behind Pep Guardiola.

The Magpies are in the middle of a takeover and the new owners are looking to invest heavily into the squad. They are also looking to bring in a top-quality manager and Pochettino is their number one target.

The Argentine did a stellar job at Tottenham and he could be the man to take Newcastle back to the top of English football.

With a wealth of resources at his disposal, Pochettino could really make a difference this time.

He struggled to win something at Tottenham due to the lack of resources but that is unlikely to be the case at Newcastle United once the new owners take charge.

The report from Sky adds that Benitez is a backup option for the Magpies if they fail to secure Pochettino’s services.

The Spaniard is a top class manager as well and he has been at the club before. He is admired by the fans and he should be able to take the club to the next level as well if he is appointed.

Here is how the Newcastle fans have reacted to the reports of Pochettino being the club’s number one managerial target this summer.

