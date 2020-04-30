Newcastle ready to pay Mauricio Pochettino £19m a year

Newcastle are prepared to pay Mauricio Pochettino £19m-per-year to take over from Steve Bruce as their new manager.
According to Sky Sports, it would make the former Spurs boss the second highest-paid manager in the Premier League behind Pep Guardiola.
The Magpies are in the middle of a takeover and the new owners are looking to invest heavily into the squad. They are also looking to bring in a top-quality manager and Pochettino is their number one target.
The Argentine did a stellar job at Tottenham and he could be the man to take Newcastle back to the top of English football.
With a wealth of resources at his disposal, Pochettino could really make a difference this time.
He struggled to win something at Tottenham due to the lack of resources but that is unlikely to be the case at Newcastle United once the new owners take charge.
The report from Sky adds that Benitez is a backup option for the Magpies if they fail to secure Pochettino’s services.
The Spaniard is a top class manager as well and he has been at the club before. He is admired by the fans and he should be able to take the club to the next level as well if he is appointed.
Here is how the Newcastle fans have reacted to the reports of Pochettino being the club’s number one managerial target this summer.
We don’t even pay £19m for players most of the time 😂 strange times indeed
— Chris (@chrisbrason) April 29, 2020
It’s crazy but can we get it over the line😉🤣
— Joe Hall (@joehall1712) April 29, 2020
I will take him all day long! If we brings us the football at Spurs and passion back to the toon! 100%
— J89 (@Jipenfold89) April 29, 2020
It’s bloody exciting, isn’t it?!
— Opie (@NUFCOpie) April 29, 2020
You don’t try and bring in a manager on 19m a year unless your gunna spend big in the transfer market
— cparmin (@cparmin1) April 29, 2020