Newcastle ready to pay Edinson Cavani wages of around €11-12 million

Newcastle have been linked with the PSG forward Edinson Cavani in the recent months.

It seems that the Premier League side have not given up on the chase yet.

As per journalist Alfredo Pedullà (via Sportwitness), the Magpies are preparing a lucrative deal for the 116-cap Uruguayan international.

The 33-year-old could earn around €11-12 million if he moves to St James’ Park this summer.

Newcastle need to improve their striking options and Cavani is a proven goalscorer. Despite his age, he could still make a difference to the side in the short term.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can lure him to the Premier League in the coming months.

Cavani has nothing left to prove at PSG and he might be keen on a new challenge. The chance to play in the Premier League can be quite tempting.

Although, Newcastle should look at younger options, Cavani wouldn’t be a bad signing in the short term.

Newcastle are likely to be loaded with cash under their new owners and Cavani could be a marquee signing for them.

Pedulla claims that Newcastle have the wage proposal ready for Cavani and once the takeover is complete, they could make their move.

It will be interesting to see if Cavani decides to join a club without European football.