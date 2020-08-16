Newcastle ready to offer two players plus cash for Callum Wilson

Newcastle remain keen on signing the Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson this summer.

As per Mirror’s print edition (h/t HITC), the Magpies are looking to offer players plus cash to land the striker.





They will offer Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle plus some money to the Cherries. It will be interesting to see if Bournemouth are willing to accept that offer.

Wilson is expected to join a Premier League club following Bournemouth’s relegation this past season. Newcastle would be a good move for him.

Steve Bruce needs to improve his goalscoring options and Wilson would be an ideal fit.

The likes of Carroll and Joelinton failed to deliver last season and Newcastle cannot rely on them next year. Someone like Wilson would be an upgrade.

The Cherries striker has already proven himself in the league over the last few years and he wouldn’t need time to adapt after the move. Wilson could make an immediate impact for Newcastle if he joins them.

Newcastle aren’t the only ones after the player and they should look to move quickly and secure his services in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old scored 9 goals for a struggling Bournemouth side this past season and those numbers are likely to improve when he is playing alongside better players in Shelvey, Saint-Maximin and Almiron.