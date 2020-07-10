Newcastle ready to offer £5m for Danny Rose

Newcastle are prepared to sign Danny Rose on a permanent deal this summer.

As per Football Insider, the Magpies want to sign the left-back no matter who their manager is next season. The report further claims that talks have been held between the two parties and Rose is keen on a move.





Tottenham are prepared to cash in on the player as well because Rose has just a year left on his current deal and he has fallen out of favour at the club.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can agree on a fee with the Londoners now. They are willing to pay around £5m for the experienced full-back this summer.

Given his situation at Tottenham, £5m is probably a fair price.

Spurs will not want to lose the player for free next year and it would be wise of them to cash in on Rose now. Also, it would make no sense keeping him on their wage bill, especially when he is unlikely to start for them next season.

At Newcastle, he will be able to play regularly and make an impact. His performances this season seems to have impressed Steve Bruce and the Newcastle boss heaped praise on the player quite recently.